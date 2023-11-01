William Blair Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) to Market Perform

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.37.

Shares of PAYC opened at $244.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $236.87 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.35.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

