WVS Financial Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd.

WVS Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

WVS Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WVFC stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. WVS Financial has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

