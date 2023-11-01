Xencor (XNCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.54. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Xencor to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xencor Stock Performance

XNCR opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. Xencor has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,387 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,561,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,467,000 after purchasing an additional 153,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xencor by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,280,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 124,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xencor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,548,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after buying an additional 282,131 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XNCR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

