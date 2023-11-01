XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Riverview Capital Advisers LLC

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in XPO by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC grew its position in XPO by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 2,543,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth $38,745,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at about $34,825,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 50.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,077,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,354 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.73.

XPO Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.16. The stock had a trading volume of 74,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,246. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.52, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.17. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

