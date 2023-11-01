Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 590,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,481 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $66,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Xylem by 4.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.9% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 312,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,790 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 38.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 170.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,997,000 after purchasing an additional 716,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.50. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

