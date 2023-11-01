YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.50. 743,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,148,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $8.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.58.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.29). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,823,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,105 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

