Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Zevra Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 196.40% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. On average, analysts expect Zevra Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $150.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zevra Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director John B. Bode acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $58,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ZVRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 1st.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

