Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Zevra Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 196.40% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. On average, analysts expect Zevra Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %
Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $150.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zevra Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ZVRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zevra Therapeutics
About Zevra Therapeutics
Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zevra Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Advanced Micro Devices is at a turning point and ready to rebound
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.