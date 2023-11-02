1,147 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,812,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,161,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076,256 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,159,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,958,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Bruker by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,313,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,522,000 after acquiring an additional 568,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,459,345.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,217,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,866,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bruker Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.82 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.