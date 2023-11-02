12,192 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Bought by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Steward Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 124,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 73.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 56,903 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 121,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUN traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.20. 38,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $586.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

