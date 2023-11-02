12,955 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,955 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.54. 1,124,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,243,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
