12,955 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,955 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.54. 1,124,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,243,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

