1,467 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Leo H. Evart Inc.

Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,467 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,700,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.11. The stock had a trading volume of 856,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,886. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day moving average of $136.24. The company has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

