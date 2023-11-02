16,640 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,218,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,251.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,762 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 8,674.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,625,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,890,000 after buying an additional 1,607,408 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $79,253,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $68,961,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.