1,737 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Airbnb by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Melius initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $20,883,375.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500,102 shares in the company, valued at $187,962,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500,102 shares in the company, valued at $187,962,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 648,623 shares of company stock valued at $87,937,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $119.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

