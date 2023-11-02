2,436 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Raymond James by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Shares of RJF opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.61.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 21.11%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

