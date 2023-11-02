282 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE LLY traded up $29.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $584.15. 1,967,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,097. The stock has a market cap of $554.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.25.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $640.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.83.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

