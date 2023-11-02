324 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW stock opened at $742.08 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $534.01 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $703.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $710.53.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

