3,649 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth about $458,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP now owns 863,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CCEP opened at $59.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $66.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($72.34) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.46.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

