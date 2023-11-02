4,232 Shares in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Acquired by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.20 on Thursday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.201 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

