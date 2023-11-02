540,000 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BN. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN opened at $30.53 on Thursday. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

