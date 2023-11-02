551 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,931. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $172.85 and a 52 week high of $215.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.