588 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Bought by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 588 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TYL. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 2,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,611 shares of company stock worth $3,010,403. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 10.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $37.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $408.31. 104,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,420. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $383.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $426.83.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.77.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

