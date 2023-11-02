AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lowered by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 64,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 200,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,452,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

ABBV stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $251.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.55.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

