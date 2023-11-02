AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,458 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $141.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $248.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.55.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.