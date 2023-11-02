AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,807,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $6,686,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.65. 429,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.55. The company has a market capitalization of $251.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

