Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

ANF has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.14.

ANF opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $716,571.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,624 shares in the company, valued at $31,079,253.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,276.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 17,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $716,571.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,079,253.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,427 shares of company stock valued at $13,953,389 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

