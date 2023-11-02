abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $184.00

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 184 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.25), with a volume of 211464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.26).

abrdn Asian Income Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £318.53 million, a PE ratio of -18,650.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 196.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.94.

Get abrdn Asian Income Fund alerts:

abrdn Asian Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110,000.00%.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.