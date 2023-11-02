abrdn plc Acquires 22,289 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.11% of Travelers Companies worth $45,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Travelers Companies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $169.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

