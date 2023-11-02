abrdn plc Acquires 44,660 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,107 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44,660 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.29% of Best Buy worth $51,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Best Buy by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 9,259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $130,169,000 after buying an additional 1,571,421 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 361.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217,900 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.3 %

Best Buy stock opened at $65.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.34%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

