abrdn plc Acquires 94,019 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,737 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,019 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.12% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $43,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,998,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after buying an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,747,000 after buying an additional 227,602 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,459,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,165,000 after acquiring an additional 407,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $503,489,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

