abrdn plc Boosts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

abrdn plc grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,803 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.32% of LKQ worth $49,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in LKQ by 55.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of LKQ opened at $43.12 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

