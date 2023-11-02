abrdn plc Grows Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 15,416 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Waters were worth $49,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Waters by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Trading Up 1.0 %

Waters stock opened at $240.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $353.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

