abrdn plc Has $47.63 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $47,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 90.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $225.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.24 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

