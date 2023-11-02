abrdn plc Has $51.28 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,631,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,728 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $51,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 9.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

