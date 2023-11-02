abrdn plc Purchases 2,718 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 695,143 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $52,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 91.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the software’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the software’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 138.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,348 shares of the software’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $652,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,240.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $652,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,240.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $326,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,850. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.37. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $78.49.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $141.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

