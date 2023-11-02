abrdn plc Sells 23,662 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,662 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.31% of Pool worth $44,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Pool by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.70.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $319.28 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.53 and a 200-day moving average of $351.08.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.84%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

