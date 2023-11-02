Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Increased by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $278,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Accenture by 10.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 231,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,270 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 56,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 8.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $305.69. 291,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.51 and a 200-day moving average of $304.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,716,567 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

