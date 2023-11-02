Adviser Investments LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 313,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.