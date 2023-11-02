Adviser Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 89.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 12,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.5% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 37,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TMO opened at $441.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $502.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.