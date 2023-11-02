AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total transaction of $53,565.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,344.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. State Street Corp boosted its position in AeroVironment by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,640,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AeroVironment by 377.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 113,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,371,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $116.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $80.57 and a 12 month high of $124.33.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

