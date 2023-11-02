Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.21

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 28599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFYA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Afya alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Afya

Afya Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Afya had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Afya during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Afya by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

(Get Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.