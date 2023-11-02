AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,527 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.51% of AGCO worth $49,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in AGCO by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in AGCO by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AGCO by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 40,194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in AGCO by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 670,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,974,000 after purchasing an additional 152,999 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.68. 49,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.72 and its 200-day moving average is $124.19.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.54%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

