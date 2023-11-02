Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $283.41 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.82 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.