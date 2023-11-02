Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.17

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 153734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALKT. Barclays upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.94 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

