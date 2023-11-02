Allegion plc Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.85 Per Share (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegion in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.80. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE opened at $98.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 11.1% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 25,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Allegion by 7.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 1.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

