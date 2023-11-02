Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Issues Earnings Results

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.52. Allstate has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.69.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

