Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,560.00

Shares of Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,560 ($18.98) and last traded at GBX 1,560 ($18.98), with a volume of 24476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,580 ($19.23).

Alpha Group International Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £682.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,123.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,892.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,080.84.

Alpha Group International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Alpha Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,086.96%.

Alpha Group International Company Profile

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

