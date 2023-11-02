Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $87.01

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.01 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 87.01 ($1.06), with a volume of 11000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.06).
Amati AIM VCT Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £131.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.17.
Amati AIM VCT Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. Amati AIM VCT’s payout ratio is currently -1,724.14%.
Amati AIM VCT Company Profile
Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.
