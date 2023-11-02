Amcor plc (AMCR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 12th

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Amcor has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Amcor has a dividend payout ratio of 71.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amcor to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

Amcor Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amcor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,845,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,227,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,919 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

