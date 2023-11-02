American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share on Monday, November 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Price Performance

SDSI opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.18% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

