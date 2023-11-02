American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.24-5.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.37.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $100.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,826,000 after purchasing an additional 75,124 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

